Barrick Gold little changed following mixed Q3 results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) -0.2% after-hours as it posts slightly better than expected Q3 earnings even as revenues fell, weighed by lower prices for gold and copper alongside higher fuel costs.

On a net basis, ABX lost $412M, or $0.35/share, reflecting a $405M impairment charge for a processing project at its Lagunas Norte mine in Peru that it will not advance.

ABX says Q3 gold production improved Q/Q to 1.15M oz., primarily driven by improved throughput and grade at Barrick Nevada, at all-in sustaining costs of $785/oz.; copper production also rose to 106M lbs., driven by higher output at Lumwana and improved crusher reliability, at AISC of $2.71/lb.

ABX expects FY 2018 gold production to finish in the low end of guidance of 4.5M-5M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $765-$815/oz., with Q4 output seen at ~1.25M oz.; copper production guidance remains at 345M-410M lbs. at all-in production costs of $2.55-$2.85/lb.