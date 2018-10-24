Fidelity National Financial dips 2.9% as Q3 adjusted EPS misses by a penny

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) slips 2.9% i n after-hours trading posting Q3 adjusted EPS of 78 cents misses the average analyst estimate by a penny; compares with 63 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of about $2.1B beats consensus estimate by $50M and compares with $2.0B a year ago.

Q3 title revenue of about $1.9B flat from a year ago and adjusted pretax earnings of $297M vs. $287M a year ago.

Overall Q3 average fee per file of $2,623, an 11% increase versus Q3 2017.

Previously: Fidelity National Financial misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 24)