Pioneer Natural Resources warns of $135M hit from hedges

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) says it anticipates a $135M hit to Q3 earnings due to losses on oil hedges, according to an SEC filing.

Many shale producers have faced losses on hedges this year, as benchmark U.S. crude futures traded over $70/bbl during Q3 compared with below $50/bbl for much of the same quarter a year ago.

Earlier this month, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) said it expected a $52.1M non-cash loss on derivative contracts during the quarter and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) reported a $34.6M loss on hedges because of higher commodity prices.