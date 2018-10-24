ATN swings to gain despite impact from hurricanes

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) logged another quarter of sequential earnings growth in Q3, and the company swung to a gain of $17M.

That's vs. a loss of $24.8M in the prior-year. EBITDA was $38.9M, up 3%, mainly due to margin expansion and extra USF funding.

Near-flat revenues were impacted by the destruction of much of the company's U.S. Virgin Islands wireline network from 2017 hurricanes, as well as the sale of its British Virgin Islands business.

U.S. revenues fell $8M as anticipated, but were largely offset by $7.2M in USF high-cost support funding as well as gains in international wireless and broadband.

Revenue by segment: U.S. Telecom, $31.8M (down 21%); International Telecom, $83.9M (up 9%); Renewable Energy, $5.4M (up 8%).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. ET.

