Romanian parliament clears path for Exxon Black Sea gas project

Romania's lower house of parliament approves an anticipated offshore hydrocarbons legal framework, as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) decide whether to pursue further investment in the Black Sea.

Under the bill, which must be signed into law by Romania's Pres. Iohannis, holders of current offshore oil agreements would be levied the current level of royalties, taxes and gross production thresholds.

Exploration of the Black Sea Neptun block is a joint venture between XOM and OMV's Romanian subsidiary Petrom and includes the first deepwater exploration well in Romanian waters.