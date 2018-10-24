Bloomberg: EU launches early probe of Broadcom's market power

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is facing antitrust pressure in the European Union, which is talking to customers to gather information, Bloomberg reports.

The question is whether the chipmaker is using market dominance to improperly pressure the customers.

A preliminary inquiry focuses on the sale of chips for cable/satellite set-top hardware, according to the report.

The EU is asking via questionnaire whether companies have been threatened with patent suits, whether Broadcom said it would raise prices or withdraw rebates if customers didn't exclusively use its chips, and whether it used compatibility as a lever for product adoption.

Broadcom also faces FTC scrutiny, the report notes.