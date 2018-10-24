Paccar downgraded at Argus but Piper says buy

Paccar (PCAR -4.2% ) plunges after Argus downgrades the stock to Hold from Buy, with shares fairly valued at $57, saying while PCAR is a well-run company that produces a highly regarded line of trucks, it sees the recent deteriorating growth rate as an indication that the cyclical market is "near full recovery."

Baird reiterates its Underperform rating and cuts its price target to $57 from $59, expecting additional pressures as investors discount a 2019 cycle peak, but also says PCAR would be one of the first names revisited when the cycle turns,

But Piper Jaffray upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral, saying PCAR's brands boast the highest level of brand loyalty in the firm's survey of 743 U.S.-based fleets.