Chevron agrees to pay $163M in settlement over pollution violations

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) agrees to pay ~$163M to settle claims by the U.S. government and the state of Mississippi that it violated provisions of the Clean Air Act when its refineries accidentally released hazardous chemicals.

CVX will spend ~$150M to replace vulnerable pipes and make other safety improvements at all its domestic refineries, pay a $2.95M civil penalty and spend at least $10M on environmental projects in the communities near its refineries in California, Mississippi, Utah and Hawaii, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

The settlement with the DoJ, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is subject to final court approval.