WSJ: Kelly's NBC show expected to end amid controversy

Megyn Kelly won't be on the air on NBC in the morning, and her show's future and Kelly's tenure at the network are in doubt, WSJ reports -- which would leave NBC and parent Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) with a poor return on a $69M investment.

That follows a Tuesday controversy over comments made on Kelly's program, where she questioned whether using blackface in Halloween costumes was racist or insensitive. That led to apologies from Kelly Tuesday and Wednesday.

NBC News had hired Kelly away from Fox News last year in a high-profile move that set her up to be a centerpiece of the lineup.

Her three-year deal was valued at $69M, but ratings haven't been what NBC wanted, and her Sunday evening magazine show came to an end.