Futures rebound after market mayhem

The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Wednesday, wiping out gains for the year in both the DJIA and S&P 500 Index, while the Nasdaq lapsed into a correction.

It was the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, but the volatility pendulum is attempting to swing back, with U.S. stock index futures posting considerable gains ahead of the open. Dow +0.6% ; S&P 500 +0.7% ; Nasdaq +1.2% .

The needed boost is coming ahead of some big name earnings results today, including reports from Amazon and Google.

Oil is down 0.1% at $66.74/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1236/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at to 3.13%.

