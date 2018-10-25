YETI Holdings prices initial public offering

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) has priced its initial public offering of 16M common shares at $18 per share, of which 2.5M shares are being offered by the company and 13.5M shares by certain selling stockholders.

Underwriters hover-allotment is an additional 2.4M shares from the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading today on The New York Stock Exchange, under the symbol “YETI.”

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 29.

YETI intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of its outstanding credit facility.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering of shares by the selling stockholders.