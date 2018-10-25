Cobalt 27 announces upsized $200M credit facility

Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCQX:CBLLF) has amended and upsized revolving term credit facility to $200M credit facility, replacing its undrawn $80M credit facility announced on May 17.

It has an initial term of three years, which is extendable by mutual consent of the Lenders and Cobalt 27.

"Cobalt 27's ability to secure additional borrowing capacity under improved terms reflects confidence in the value of the Company's physical cobalt inventory and its recently acquired battery metals streams and royalties on low cost, long-life mines. This credit facility will fully fund both the first and second tranches of the Ramu Cobalt-Nickel Stream on the producing Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Mine, without the need to access equity capital markets," commented Anthony Milewski, Chairman and CEO.