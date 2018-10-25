Adjusted EPS growth of 69% in Q3 for Dunkin' Brands

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) reports U.S. comparable store sales growth of 1.3% in Q3.

Dunkin' Donuts U.S. revenue up 4% to $157.28M.

Dunkin' Donuts International revenue advanced 27.3% to $6.26M.

Baskin-Robbins U.S. comp soar 1.8% and revenue grew 2.7% to $13.68M.

Baskin-Robbins International revenue expanded 7.6% to $31.16M.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 30 bps to 33.4%.

Dunkin' Donuts U.S. has 52 net opening during the quarter to take the number of distribution points rose 3.3% Y/Y to 9,313.

Consolidated global points of distribution +385 Y/Y to 20,764.

FY2018 Guidance: Dunkin' Donuts U.S. comparable store sales: +1%; Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales: low single digit growth; Revenue: Low-to-mid single digit growth; Adjusted operating income: mid-single digit growth; GAAP EPS: $2.60 to $2.64; Adjusted EPS: $2.80 to $2.82; Share count: ~85M; Tax rate: 23%; Capex: $45M to $50M.

