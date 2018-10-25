Nikkei leads losses in Asia

Corrections plaguing Asian indices extended to Japan overnight as the Nikkei 225 dropped 3.7% on the heels of a sharp Wall Street selloff.

While concerns are growing that the Bank of Japan's prolonged easing may be causing financial overheating, BOJ Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe says it’s still debatable whether the central bank should tighten monetary policy as a preemptive measure against asset price rises.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJR, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, DXJH, JPMV, FJP, DXJT, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, DXJC, GSJY, HFXJ, JPNH, DDJP, BBJP, DJPY, FLJH, FLJP, UJPY