NovoCure Q3 top line up 29%

NovoCure (NVCR) Q3 results: Revenues: $64.8M (+29.3%); Net Loss: ($11.7M) (+1.7%); Loss Per Share: ($0.13) (unch).

The Company submitted Humanitarian device exemption application to FDA for approval in malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Anticipated clinical trial milestones: Initiation of phase 3 pivotal trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (Q4 2018).

First patient enrollment in phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in advanced liver cancer (Q4 2018).

Final data collection from phase 3 METIS trial in brain metastases in 2020, from phase 3 LUNAR trial in NSCLC in 2021 and from phase 3 PANOVA 3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer in 2022.

Previously: NovoCure beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)