AbbVie to take over cystic fibrosis program from Galapagos

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will assume full development and commercial responsibility for the cystic fibrosis (CF) program from collaboration partner Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Galapagos will cease further R&D but will be eligible for milestones and royalties. It will also retain the right to develop GLPG-2737 for non-CF indications. AbbVie is eligible to receive milestones and tiered single-digit royalties for non-CF indications.

The CF program consists of several clinical-stage and preclinical candidates.

In June, GLPG sold off on the news that ABBV decided not to pursue a combo therapy.

Under the terms of the revised agreement, GLPG will receive $45M upfront, up to $200M in milestones and single-digit-to-low-teens royalties on net sales in CF and tiered single-digit royalties in non-CF indications.

Both stocks are off a fraction premarket.

