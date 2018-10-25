Southwest Airlines knocks out record operating revenue

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reports revenue per available seat mile increased 1.2% in Q3. Passenger yield was up 2.3% during the quarter. The average fare paid was 2.5% higher than last year at $153.40.

The carrier's load factor slipped 90 bps to 83.9% after capacity growth of 3.9% outran revenue passenger miles growth of 2.7%.

Total operating expenses increased 7.2% in Q3 to $4.8B. Total operating expenses per available seat mile were up 3.1% as fuel hedges mitigated the impact of higher oil prices.

CEO update: "The significant increase in our third quarter 2018 earnings per diluted share was driven by record third quarter operating revenues, lower federal income taxes, and a 4.8 percent year-over-year reduction in share count. Despite higher jet fuel prices and other cost pressures, we grew our third quarter 2018 net margin."

Looking ahead, Southwest expects 2018 RASM growth of 1% to 2% and capacity growth of ~4%.