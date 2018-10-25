Anheuser-Busch InBev -10% after dividend halved

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is down 9.6% in premarket trading after the company reduces its dividend by 50%.

The company is looking to steady its balance sheet after the monster deal to by SABMiller in 2016 piled on debt.

During Q3, Anheuser-Busch's profit fell to $956M from $2.06B a year ago as weaker emerging market currencies factored in. Total beer volumes were up 0.2% during the quarter. EBITDA grew by 7.5% and the company's gross margin rate widened 116 bps to 40.3%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev press release (.pdf)