Altria sets in-line profit guidance

Altia (NYSE:MO) slides past consensus estimates with its Q3 report.

The company recorded smokeless product revenue growth of 7.2% during the quarter and smokeable product revenue growth of 2.7%.

Total cigarette volume fell 3.7% to 29.698M sticks, driven lower by a 6.8% drop in discount cigarette volume.

The midpoint of Altria's full-year EPS guidance range of $3.95 to $4.03 matches the consensus estimate of $3.99. Altria says it expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio target of ~80% of adjusted diluted EPS.

In response to the recent FDA actions, Altria says Nu Mark will remove from the market MarkTen Elite and Apex by MarkTen pod-based products until the products land a market order from the FDA or the youth issue is otherwise addressed.