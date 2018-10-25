More on New Residential Q3: NII slips Y/Y

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Q3 core EPS of 63 cents beats consensus estimate of 54 cents; compares with 58 cents in Q2.

Q3 net interest income $262.7M vs.$272.4M a year ago.

During the quarter:

Acquired MSRs totaling about $43B unpaid principal balance.

Executed clean-up calls on 10 seasoned, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities deals with aggregate UPB of about $253M.

Purchased $900M face value of legacy non-agency RMBS consistent with call-rights strategy.

After quarter-end successfully priced first non-QM securitization totaling $310M.

NRZ +0.2% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.