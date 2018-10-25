Merck Q3 top line up 5%; non-GAAP EPS up 7%; raises non-GAAP EPS guidance

Merck (MRK) Q3 results: Revenues: $10,794M (+4.5%); Net Income: $1,950M; Non-GAAP Net Income: $3,178M (+4.1%); EPS: $0.73; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.19 (+7.2%).

Key Product Sales: KEYTRUDA: $1,889M (+80.4%); JANUVIA / JANUMET: $1,490M (-2.3%); GARDASIL / GARDASIL 9: $1,048M (+55.3%); PROQUAD, M-M-R II and VARIVAX: $525M (+1.2%); ISENTRESS / ISENTRESS HD: $275M (-11.3%); ZETIA / VYTORIN: $257M (-44.4%); NUVARING: $234M (+9.3%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $42.1B - 42.7B from $42B - 42.8B; GAAP EPS: $2.41 - 2.47 from $2.51 - 2.59; Non-GAAP EPS: $4.30 - 4.36 from $4.22 - 4.30.

Shares are up 1% premarket.

