Shopify +5% after earnings topper

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) trades higher after topping estimates with its Q3 report.

Revenue shot up 58% during the quarter to $270.1M as subscription revenue rose 46% and merchant solutions revenue increased 68%.

Gross merchandise value was up 55% to $10.0B.

Shopify's adjusted operating loss widened to $3.6M from $1.7M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Shopify expects Q4 revenue of $315M to $325M vs. $316M consensus and full-year revenue of $1.05B to $1.06B vs. $1.03B consensus.

SHOP +4.69% premarket to $128.00.

Previously: Shopify beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Oct. 25)