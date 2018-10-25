Raytheon +4% on Q3 beat, raises guidance

EPS from continuing operations was $2.25 compared to $1.97 in the third quarter 2017. This was partially offset by the previously disclosed non-operating expense associated with the pension plan annuity transaction, which had an unfavorable $0.80 per share impact.

Revenue by segment: Integrated Defense Systems +7%; Intelligence, Information and Services +13%; Missile Systems +7%; Space and Airborne Systems +6%.

The company reported bookings of $8.7B (vs. $7B in the third quarter 2017), resulting in a book-to-to bill ratio of 1.28.

Backlog at the end of Q3 was a record $41.6B, an increase of approximately $4.9B or 13.9% compared to quarter a year ago.

Repurchased 0.6M shares of common stock for $125M during the quarter.

Raised outlook for 2018: EPS from continuing operations to $10.01-$10.11 (from $9.77-$9.99), on sales of $27B-$27.3B (from $26.7B-$27.2B). Operating cash flow of $2.6B-$3B.

RTN +3.9% premarket

Q3 results