More on KKR Q3: AUM rise $3.3B to $195B

KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) Q3 after-tax distributable earnings per adjusted share 60 cents, in-line with consensus estimate, rises from 49 cents in Q2 and 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Converted from a limited partnership to a corporation effective as of July 1, 2018.

Assets under management of $195B as of Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $191.3B as of June 30, 2018, primarily driven by increased value of private equity portfolio and new capital raised in leveraged credit and private credit strategies, partly offset by distributions to limited partners of private equity funds arising from realizations and distributions made in public markets business line.

Fee-paying AUM $139.3B as of Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $138.8B as of June 30, 2018.

Q3 management fees of $276.6M vs. $261.5M in Q2 and $233.0M in year-ago quarter.

Held final close on KKR Global Infrastructure Investors III, bringing total commitments to its flagship infrastructure fund to $7.4B, including employee commitments.

Book value per adjusted share $16.68 at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $14.20 at Dec. 31, 2017.

