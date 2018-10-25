Microsoft guides Q2; Wedbush out positive

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) guided Q2 on the earnings call last night with revenue from $31.9B to $32.7B (consensus: $32.25).

Guidance by segment: Productivity and Business Processes, $9.95B to $10.15B (consensus: $10.03B); Intelligent Cloud (now with GitHub), $9.15B to $9.35B ($9.16B); More Personal Computing, $12.8B to $13.2B ($10.18B).

Wedbush is out positive on Microsoft’s earnings report, saying the company “just delivered an eye popping cloud beat and a performance that speaks to a secular cloud story which is still in the early innings of playing out and supports our thesis that core enterprise cloud spending is actually accelerating into 2019.”

The firm says Microsoft is “front and center along” along with Amazon Web Services in a “two horse race.”

Wedbush reiterates its Outperform rating and $140 price target.

Microsoft shares are up 3% premarket to $105.36.

