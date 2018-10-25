Regeneron's Eylea successful in late-stage study in background retinopathy, receives CRL for pre-filled syringe formulation; shares up 1% premarket

A Phase 3 clinical trial, PANORAMA, evaluating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) EYLEA (aflibercept) in patients with moderately severe and severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR), an early stage of diabetic retinopathy, met the one-year endpoint. Specifically, 80% of the patients receiving EYLEA every eight weeks and 65% receiving EYLEA every 16 weeks (after initial monthly dosing) experienced at least a two-step improvement from baseline in the Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale compared to 15% for sham injection (placebo) (p<0.0001).

Patients in the treatment group experienced 82 - 85% less vision-threatening complications and 68 - 74% less center-involved diabetic macular edema compared to sham.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

A supplemental BLA in diabetic retinopathy based on 24-week data is currently under FDA review with an action date of May 13, 2019. The company plans to submit 52-week data as well.

Regeneron received a CRL from the FDA in response to its marketing application for a pre-filled syringe formulation of EYLEA citing the need for additional information related to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), specifically, information about manufacturing and supply processes and the completion of a usability study in ~30 patients. It expects to submit the information in early 2019 and continues to plan its launch of the formulation next year.