Weaker pricing impacts Hershey

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) slips in early trading after a slight profit miss with its Q3 report.

Volume was up 1.7% during the quarter to offset a 1.2% decline in pricing.

Revenue in North America rose 2.9% to $1.84B aided by acquisitions, while international and other revenue dropped 1.9% to $236.1M.

The company's gross margin rate peeled off 130 bps to 44.0% of sales as higher freight and logistics cost factored in.

CEO update: "Our U.S. core confection retail takeaway and share trends are sequentially improving, in line with our expectations, driven by strong Halloween results and distribution gains on core items. The addition of Pirate Brands strengthens our brand portfolio and marks our second high-growth, high-margin acquisition this year to capture incremental snacking occasions. Our International business continues to deliver profitability improvements while driving strong constant currency organic sales growth."

Shares of Hershey are down 1.14% premarket to $106.94 vs. a 52-week trading range of $89.10 to $115.82.

Previously: Hershey misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)