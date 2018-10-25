Bristol-Myers Squibb Q3 top line up 8%; non-GAAP EPS up 45%; raises guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Q3 results: Revenues: $5,691M (+8.3%); Product Sales: $5,433M (+11.7%); Alliance and other revenues: $258M (-34.2%).
Net Income: $1,901M (+125.0%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,780M (+44.8%); EPS: $1.16 (+127.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.09 (+45.3%).
Key product sales: Eliquis: $1,577M (+28%); Opdivo: $1,793M (+42%); Orencia: $675M (+7%); Sprycel: $491M (-4%); Yervoy: $382M (+18%).
2018 Guidance: EPS: $3.05 - 3.15 from $2.68 - 2.78; non-GAAP EPS: $3.80 - 3.90 from $3.55 - 3.65.
Shares are up 2% premarket.
