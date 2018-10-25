Twitter soars 15% on Q3 ad revenue beat

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) pops 14.7% premarket on Q3 beats with revenue up 29% Y/Y.

Ad revenue: Advertising revenue totaled $650M (+29% Y/Y; consensus: $593.2M). Total ad engagements grew 50% Y/Y while cost per engagement decreased 14%. Data licensing and other revenue was up 25% to $108M (consensus: $107.8M).

Revenue by geography: $423M in revenue came from the US (+28%) and $335M from International (+30%).

User counts: Average DAUs +9% compared to 14% last year and 11% last quarter. Average MAUs were 326M (guide: 329M to 331M), down from 330M last year and 335M last quarter. User counts impacted by the new European data protection rules, technical issues, and some platform cleaning.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

