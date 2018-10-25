ConocoPhillips posts Q3 beat, raises full-year capex

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +1.2% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, benefiting from higher oil prices that also helped it raise its full-year capex forecast.

COP says it now expects to spend $6.1B tin FY 2018, up from its prior forecast of $6B.

COP says Q3 production excluding Libya totaled 1.22M boe/day, 22K boe/day above the year-ago result, primarily due to 48% Y/Y production growth from the Lower 48 Big 3 unconventionals, development programs in Europe and Alaska and a ramp up of projects in Asia Pacific; COP expects Q4 output of 1.27M-1.31M boe/day.

Additionally, COP says it received $345M in cash and commodities during Q3 from Venezuela's PDVSA under an arbitration settlement.