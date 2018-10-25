Financials | Earnings News

Simon Property boosts lower end of full-year guidance range after Q3 beat

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) boosts full-year FFO per share guidance to $12.09-$12.13 from the $12.05-$12.13 range it issued in its Q2 results; consensus estimate $12.11 according to FactSet.

That implies Q4 FFO per share to $3.15-$3.23, given that SPG posted nine-month 2018 FFO of $8.90.

Q3 FFO per share of $3.05 exceeds consensus estimate of $3.01 and increases from $2.89 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $1.41B rises from $1.40B a year ago.

For U.S. malls and premium outlets:

    Occupancy was 95.5% at Sept. 30.

    Reported retailer sales per square foot for trailing 12-months ended Sept. 30 was $650, up 4.5%.

    Base minimum rent per square foot was $53.88 at Sept. 30, 2018, up 2.8% Y/Y.

    Leasing spread per square foot for the trailing 12-months ended Sept. 30, 2018 was $7.59, up 13.9%

Total portfolio NOI growth for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018 was 4.1%; comparable property NOI growth for first nine months of 2018 was 2.3%.

