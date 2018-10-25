Simon Property boosts lower end of full-year guidance range after Q3 beat

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) boosts full-year FFO per share guidance to $12.09-$12.13 from the $12.05-$12.13 range it issued in its Q2 results; consensus estimate $12.11 according to FactSet.
That implies Q4 FFO per share to $3.15-$3.23, given that SPG posted nine-month 2018 FFO of $8.90.
Q3 FFO per share of $3.05 exceeds consensus estimate of $3.01 and increases from $2.89 in the year-ago quarter.
Q3 total revenue of $1.41B rises from $1.40B a year ago.
For U.S. malls and premium outlets:
Occupancy was 95.5% at Sept. 30.
Reported retailer sales per square foot for trailing 12-months ended Sept. 30 was $650, up 4.5%.
Base minimum rent per square foot was $53.88 at Sept. 30, 2018, up 2.8% Y/Y.
Leasing spread per square foot for the trailing 12-months ended Sept. 30, 2018 was $7.59, up 13.9%
Total portfolio NOI growth for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018 was 4.1%; comparable property NOI growth for first nine months of 2018 was 2.3%.
Previously: Simon Property beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Oct. 25)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox