Boeing wins prompt defense price battles

Defense-industry executives are girding for a cost fight with Boeing's (NYSE:BA) resurgent military and space unit, WSJ reports.

The company secured three Pentagon contracts in recent weeks and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the aerospace giant would continue using cash from booming jetliner sales to support competitive bids for defense work.

Rivals have questioned whether they could make a profit at the prices Boeing has set. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) CEO Marillyn Hewson said this week that her company would have lost more than $5B if it had matched Boeing's winning bids on programs expected to be worth about $24B.

The next big Pentagon award, scheduled for late next year, is to replace the nation's land-based nuclear missiles. Boeing is competing with Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) for a deal worth as much as $60B