American Airlines +5% after profit guidance reaffirmed

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) rallies after setting guidance ahead of estimates.

The airline company expects Q4 revenue per available seat mile growth of 1.5% to 3.5% and a Q4 pre-tax margin rate of 4.5% to 6.5%. The outlook for full-year EPS is still $4.50 to $5.00, which compares favorably to the consensus estimate of $4.28.

During Q3, higher fuel costs contributed to a drop in operating income to $659M from $1.256B a year ago. Passenger revenue per available seat mile was up 1.8% during the quarter, led by a 2.2% gain in passenger yields. Cost per available seat mile jumped 9.4% Y/Y.

Shares of American Airlines are up 5.47% in premarket trading to $32.00.

