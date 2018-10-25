Proteostasis up 12% premarket following Galapagos CF data

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NYSE:PTI) is up 12% premarket on light volume in apparent reaction to the release of preliminary data from a Phase 1b clinical trial, FALCON, evaluating Galapagos NV's (NASDAQ:GLPG) triplet therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF), GLPG2451, GLPG2222 and GLPG2737 in 24 adult patients.

Two weeks' treatment with the doublet therapy of GLPG2451 and GLPG2222 showed a mean decrease of 25 mmol/L in sweat chloride from baseline and a mean increase in lung function (ppFEV1) of ~3%. Subsequent treatment with the triplet therapy for two weeks failed to enhance CFTR protein activity.

Last week, PTI released early-stage data on its doublet and triplet therapies that showed a 6% increase in lung function from baseline at day 7 for its doublet therapy and a 13 mmol/L reduction from baseline in sweat chloride at day 7 and 14 for the triplet therapy.

CF leader Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is up 1% premarket.

