Aaron's down 4% on narrowing FY2018 guidance

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) same-store revenue were flat Y/Y in Q3.

Segment revenues: Aaron's Business : $439.2M (+1.7%); Progressive: $504.4M (+26.6%); DAMI: $9.51M (+6.4%).

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.8% to 82.5M.

Customer counts on a same-store basis were down 5.3%.

Total Aaron's customers at the end of the quarter up 0.3% to 989K.

Total Aaron's Business store count +88 Q/Q to 1,267.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 675,552 shares for $31.6M, at an average price of $46.72.

FY2018 Guidance: Total revenues: $3.795B to $3.855B; Aaron's Business revenue: $1.775B to $1.8B; Progressive revenue: $1.985B to $2.015B; DAMI revenue: $35M to $40M; Adjusted EBITDA: $382.5M to $395.5M; Aaron's Business EBITDA : $170M to $175M; Progressive EBITDA: $217.5M to $222.5M; Diluted EPS: $2.75 to $2.90; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $3.30 to $3.45; Capex: $70M to $80M.

AAN -4.27% premarket.

Previously: Aaron's misses by $0.07, beats on revenue (Oct. 25)