ECB sees keeping interest rates at current level through summer 2019

The European Central Bank's Governing Council keeps the interest rates unchanged and expects to keep them at their current level through at least next summer.

Main refinancing operations rate at 0.00%, marginal lending facility at 0.25%, and deposit facility at -0.40%.

Will continue to make net purchases under the asset purchase program at the new monthly pace of €15B until the end of this year.

Governing Council then expects to end net purchases, assuming data confirms the medium-term inflation outlook.

Also plans to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP for an extended period of time after the end of the net asset purchases, for as long as necessary to maintain favorable liquidity conditions and "an ample degree of monetary accommodation."

