Leidos +2.3% on mixed Q3 with downside guide

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) gains 2.3% premarket on Q3 results that beat on EPS and narrowly missed on revenue. The miss was driven by soft performances in Defense Solutions and Health while Civil beat estimates.

Downside FY18 guidance has revenue from $10.1B to $10.3B (consensus: $10.31B) and EPS from $4.20 to $4.40 (consensus: $4.42).

Revenue breakdown: Defense Solutions, $1.25B (consensus: $1.32B); Civil, $882M (consensus: $860.5M); Health, $444M ($470.1M).

Operating margins: Overall, 7.9% (consensus: 7.2%); Defense Solutions, 7% (last year: 6%); Civil, 10.5% (last year: 6%); Health, 11.7% (last year: 13.6%).

