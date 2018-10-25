Celgene Q3 top line up 18%; non-GAAP EPS up 20%; shares up 3% premarket

Celgene (CELG) Q3 results: Revenues: $3,892M (+18.4%); Product sales: $3,890M (+18.5%).

Net Income: $1,082M (+9.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,645M (+5.8%); EPS: $1.50 (+24.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.29 (+19.9%).

Key product sales: REVLIMID: $2,449M (+17.7%): POMALYST/IMNOVID: $513M (+23.0%); OTEZLA: $432M (+40.3%); ABRAXANE: $288M (+14.7%).

2018 Guidance: Total Revenue: ~$15.2B from ~$15.0B; EPS: $5.25 - 5.75 from $5.95 - 6.25; non-GAAP EPS: $8.75 - 8.80 from $8.70 - 8.75; REVLIMID: ~$9.7B (unch); POMALYST/IMNOVID: ~$2B (unch); OTEZLA: ~$1.6B from ~$1.5B; ABRAXANE: ~$1.0B (unch).

Shares are up 3% premarket.

Previously: Celgene beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Oct. 25)