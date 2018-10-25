Profit guidance from Royal Caribbean short of consensus

Shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) are on watch after the cruise line operator sets profit guidance below expectations.

The company guided for Q4 EPS of $1.45 to $1.50 vs. $1.60 consensus and full-year EPS of $8.75 to $8.85 vs. $8.91 consensus.

In an early look at 2019, Royal Caribbean says booked load factors and rates are higher than the same time a year ago across all core products while the booking window has continued to extend.

Shares of RCL are flat in premarket trading.

Previously: Royal Caribbean Cruises beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 25)