Newmont Mining turns in mixed quarter as gold production slips

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) reports stronger than expected Q3 earnings despite an 8% Y/Y revenue decline to $1.73B, as bullion and copper prices fell.

On a net basis, NEM reported a loss of $161M, or $0.31/share, vs. a year-ago profit of $213M, or $0.39, with the loss largely due to “an impairment of exploration and long-lived assets in North America and lower metal prices."

NEM says Q3 gold production fell 4% Y/Y to 1.29M oz., in line with the company's guidance, while the average realized gold price slipped to $1,201/oz. from $1,276/oz. in the prior-year quarter; all-in sustaining costs fell 1% Y/Y to $927/oz.

NEM narrows its FY 2018 gold production forecast to 4.9M-5.2M oz. from 4.9M-5.4M oz. previously, including a reduced in expected North America production to 1.9M-2.1M oz. due to lower production at Carlin’s surface mines, while its AISC outlook is narrowed to $950-$990/oz.

The miner maintains its full-year forecasts for total capital spending and copper production.

Additionally, Tom Palmer is appointed President and COO, effective Nov. 1.