Iridium Communications +1% on mixed Q3

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) gains 1.1% premarket on Q3 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS. Full-year guidance expects total service revenue growth of about 14%, which is on the higher end of the prior guidance.

Billable subscribers: Total billable subscribers were 1.1M at the end of the quarter compared to 949K last year and up from 1M last quarter. The 15% Y/Y growth was driven by IoT and government customers.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

