FTI Consulting rasied FY2018 guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) reports revenue rose 14.3% in Q3, driven by higher demand across all business segments.

Segment revenue - Corporate Finance & Restructuring: $135.4M (+5.7%); Forensic and Litigation Consulting: $126.7M (+6.8%); Economic Consulting: $139.2M (+24.5%); Technology: $56.7M (+34.1%); Strategic Communications: $55.1M (+14.3%).

Operating margin rate improved 60 bps to 11.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 30 bps to 13.1%.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenues: $1.96B to $1.99B; Diluted EPS: $3.53 to $3.73; Adjusted EPS: $3.60 to $3.80.

