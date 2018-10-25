Moleculin up 27% premarket on positive preclinical WP1066 data

Thinly traded nano cap Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) is up 27% premarket, albeit on only 990 shares, following its announcement of preclinical data on WP1066 that support its potential use in pediatric brain tumors.

The animal model results will be presented at the Neuro-Oncology Annual Scientific Meeting in New Orleans, November 15 - 18.

WP1066 inhibits the activated form of a protein called STAT3 which controls cancer by preventing gene transcription in cancer cells.

