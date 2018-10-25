Lloyds Banking Group +3.2%, 'on track' to meet 2018 targets

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) advances 3.2% in premarket trading in New York after posting Q3 net income of £4.45B, up 2% from £4.35B a year ago.

Q3 EPS of £0.018 vs. £0.019 in the year ago period

"We remain on track to deliver the improved financial targets for 2018 that we announced in August, as well as all of our longer term guidance," says CEO António Horta-Osório.

Q3 banking net interest margin improves 3 basis points Y/Y to 2.93% from 2.90%.

Loans and advances to customers increased 1% to £445B at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. £442B at June 30, 2018.

CET1 ratio of 14.6% at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. 14.5% at June 30, 2018.

Tangible net assets per share of £0.513 at Q3-end vs. £0.521 at Q2-end.

Previously: Lloyds Banking reports Q3 result (Oct. 25)