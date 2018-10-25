Teradyne gains 2.7% as Craig-Hallum goes Buy

Craig-Hallum upgrades Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from Hold to Buy with a $42 price target. (Source: StreetAccount.)

Teradyne is among the few semi names having a good week after reporting Q3 beats with upside guidance on Tuesday. Bellwether peers Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics, meanwhile, printed warnings for guidance.

Teradyne shares are up 2.7% to $31.05.

