Stanley Black & Decker -7% after lowering guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) slides in early trading after posting soft guidance.

The company cites higher commodity and tariff-related costs, as well as FX pressure in reducing its profit view.

The outlook for full-year EPS is dropped to $8.10 to $8.20 vs. $8.30 to $8.50 prior and $8.35 consensus. The view for FY18 organic growth is reduced to +6% from +7%.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker are down 7.15% in premarket trading to $104.99.

