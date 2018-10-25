Equinor +4% despite narrow Q3 miss, as capex outlook cut by $1B

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) +4.1% pre-market after reporting Q3 earnings of $1.67B vs. a year-ago loss of $480M - but still shy of the $1.78B analyst consensus outlook - while revenues rose 40% Y/Y to ~$19B.

Q3 adjusted EBIT nearly doubled to $4.8B from $2.35B a year ago but also was slightly below market expectations of $4.9B.

EQNR cuts guidance for FY 2018 organic capex to $10B from ~$11B, citing "capital discipline and efficient project execution."

EQNR says Q3 production rose 1% Y/Y to 2.07M boe/day, primarily due to the start-up of new fields, portfolio changes and additional wells coming on stream; international production hit a record high 831K boe/day, accounting for 40% of total output.

CEO Eldar Saetre says the company is on track to start its giant Johan Sverdrup field off Norway in November 2019 but the startup of the Mariner oilfield offshore U.K. would be delayed until H1 2019 from late 2018 due to bad weather preventing the project’s completion.