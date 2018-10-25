Campbell chairman rejects Third Point plan

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Chairman Les Vinney urges shareholders to reject the board candidates nominated by Third Point as well as the plan of action suggested by the hedge fund.

"Third Point’s talk of an 'operational turnaround' and a 'proper strategic review' is a charade. The truth is that Third Point is only interested in pursuing an immediate sale of Campbell," observes Vinney.

He also says that the board will continue to seriously consider other strategic options, including a sale of the company if it's in the best interest of shareholders.

Vinney is an independent chairman.

CPB -1.12% premarket to $37.97.

