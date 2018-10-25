UBS gains 2.3% premarket as Q3 net profit jumps 32%

UBS (NYSE:UBS) rises 2.3% in premarket trading in New York after reporting Q3 net profit rises 32% to CHF1.2B Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted profit before tax increased 15% Y/Y to CHF 1.73B.

Q3 EPS CHF0.32 vs. CHF0.33 in Q2 and CHF0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted return on tangible equity excluding deferred tax assets was 15.7% vs. 16.7% at June 30, 2018 and 13.3% a year ago.

"Global economic growth prospects and monetary policy normalization continue to provide a supportive backdrop to our business, although ongoing geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism and trade disputes have further dampened investor sentiment and confidence," the bank says in its earnings release.

CET1 capital ratio 13.5 vs 13.4 at June 30, 2018 and 13.7% at Sept. 30, 2017.

UBS to report in U.S. dollars starting Q4 2018.

