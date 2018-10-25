Noodles +15% as focus returns to business plan

Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) has extended its premarket gain to 15% and tracked back over $11 after the surprise decision of a selling shareholder to abort their secondary offering plan.

The focus of investors may turn back to Noodles' earnings report and big plans to grow the delivery and off-premise parts of the business.

Off-premise was talked about quite a bit on the Noodles earnings call earlier this week (transcript).

"In regards to off-premise, we continue to believe that Noodles & Company is uniquely positioned to win in this rapidly growing demand for convenience amongst restaurant consumers," said CEO Dave Boenninghausen.

